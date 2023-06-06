An NL West showdown in the heart of the Mile High City will be underway only hours from now as the San Francisco Giants battle it out with the Colorado Rockies for bragging rights. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Giants-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Without a doubt, San Francisco can. breathe a sigh of relief at the fact that they will be going on a road trip after recording a 2-4 homestead that included three straight losses to the Pirates and a pair of defeats to the Orioles in six overall games. At the moment, the Giants sit just a shade under .500 at 29-30 and are 12-15 on the road this season. In line for the start for San Francisco will be John Brebbia who is a perfect 2-0 to go along with a 3.80 to begin his regular season on the mound.

Currently in the cellar of the NL West at 26-35, the Colorado Rockies need to put things into high gear before it becomes too late. Winners in only two of their last seven games overall, the Rox were able to snag the first two contests in Kansas City before getting shutout by a score of 2-0 on Sunday. Responsible for getting his team out to a good start in this series will be RHP Dinelson Lamet who is 1-2 with a mind-blowing 13.17 ERA thus far.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+102)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 11.5 (-102)

Under: 11.5 (-120)

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: ET/PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Making only his fifth start of the season, John Brebbia last made a starting appearance on May 30th when he only recorded two outs in route to giving up a single run in the 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. In the chance that Brebbia will most likely not pitch deep into this game as the Giants will probably rely on their bullpen to get the job done in this one, there is no doubt that San Francisco needs to be sharp from the mound to avoid disaster.

As a whole, the Giants' pitching staff has hovered right around a top-ten unit as they have compiled a 3.99 ERA through the team's first 49 games of the season. However, the last time out on the diamond saw the Giants surrender eight-total runs en route to the loss versus the Orioles. Simply put, this cannot happen again, especially in the thin air of Colorado in which the Rockies do have the capability to put up some runs in a hurry.

In addition, some good news should be in store for San Francisco and their attempt to cover the spread in Denver. At the moment, the Giants are expected to activate outfielder Joe Pederson and infielder Thairo Estrada off the IL in which should mightily help out an offense that hasn't scored more than four runs in their past five games. Clearly, the Giants are being given a favorable matchup in going up against Dinelson Lamet, and whether or not they make the most of their opportunities from inside the batter's box could be the difference in if they cover later this evening.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies are once again floating just barely above irrelevance as they need to put together a solid stretch to get closer to the .500 mark in order to be in contention. While this may be a difficult task to accomplish when glancing upon this roster, there is confidence within this clubhouse that they can take care of business on their home turf and cover the spread in doing so.

For starters, the Rockies starting pitching rotation has been blind-sided with a plethora of injuries as they have lost German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Ryan Flenter all to brutal setbacks. While the Rockies were already thin enough entering the season in regards to capable starting arms, Colorado will be relying on Dinelson Lamet who is in his second season as a Rockie. Thus far, Lamet got absolutely obliterated in his lone start versus the D-Backs in which he surrendered five earned runs in only three innings pitched. Without a doubt, Lamet must put together a quality start to hold the now-healthy Giants offense at bay.

The injury bug has also crept into the offense and their bats as Kris Bryant and C.J. Cron are currently undergoing stints on the injured list. On paper, the Rockies' offense isn't necessarily a major concern with the eighth-best batting average in the league, but it has been their inconsistency at the dish that has been their Achilles heel. Luckily, third-baseman Ryan McMahon has done his best to carry the load with home runs in five of his last ten games. Be on the lookout for this red-hot bat to make his presence known hitting in the heart of Colorado's lineup.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams haven't appeared to be very successful so far, but the Rockies being able to cover the spread as +1.5 run underdogs seems like a wise bet considering the Giants' wishy-washy offensive attack.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-122)