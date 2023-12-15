We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Giants-Saints prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The New York Giants were able to extend their winning streak in Week 14 and will take that momentum on the road into Caesars Superdome as they face off against the New Orleans Saints. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Giants-Saints prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

New York (5-8) defied the odds and came away victorious as the underdog beating the Green Bay Packers 24-22. Tommy Devito became the hero when he led the Giants on a game-winning drive as Randy Bullock kicked the last-second field goal to seal the deal. The Giants running game led by Saquon Barkley (20 car, 86 yds, 2 TDs) was the key to their success and they will need to rely heavily on getting the ground game going if they want to impose their will on the struggling New Orleans Saints. The Giants will be at full strength and might even get one of their key pieces back Darren Waller as he was designated for return from injured reserve. It remains to be seen if this newfound confidence will spill over into this weekend's matchup but it is something NFL fans will be sure to keep an eye on in Week 15.

New Orleans (6-7) put themselves in a hole early against the Detroit Lions going down 21-0 in the first quarter. Derek Carr attempted a miraculous comeback to outscore the Lions 28-12 in the last three quarters only to fall short. Normally this would be an easy win for the Saints going against a mediocre New York Giants team but the way that they have been playing this season it'll be far from easy. Carr will need to pick it up and end the season on a positive note to remain the starting quarterback for New Orleans in 2024 and this is the right matchup to do so but he will need to take full advantage of that in this Week 15 showdown.

Here are the Giants-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Saints Odds

New York Giants: +5.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Saints Week 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The New York Giants, fresh off a three-game winning streak and riding the wave of Tommy DeVito magic, head to the Superdome this Sunday as 5.5-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints. But don't let the record and home field fool you, this is a matchup ripe for Big Blue to pull off the upset and cover the spread.

The Giants' defense has been a revelation in recent weeks, suffocating opponents with Wink Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme. They rank 5th in the league in takeaways with 1.7 per game while wreaking havoc on quarterbacks. The Saints' offense, already missing key weapons like Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed will struggle to find a rhythm against this relentless front seven.

Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito may not have Derek Carr's arm, but his poise and leadership have galvanized the Giants. His efficient play (61% completion rate, 5 TDs) has kept games close, allowing the defense to work its magic. The Saints' secondary, is vulnerable to DeVito's dink-and-dunk attack, which can keep the scoreboard ticking for the Giants.

The Saints' offense has sputtered in recent weeks, ranking 23rd in points scored per game (18.3). Their red zone efficiency is abysmal (28th in the league), and their running game, despite Alvin Kamara's brilliance, hasn't consistently generated chunk plays. This lack of explosiveness plays right into the Giants' hands, allowing them to shorten the game and keep it within reach to cause the upset.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The New York Giants may be riding a wave of momentum, but they're about to crash against the rocky shores of the Caesars Superdome this Sunday. The New Orleans Saints, smelling blood in the water, are hungry for a win to solidify their NFC South lead, and they're favored by 5.5 points for good reason.

New Orleans boasts one of the league's most underrated defenses, ranking 5th in points allowed per game (19.1). Demario Davis leads the charge with his relentless tackling and knack for sniffing out plays. The secondary, anchored by Marshon Lattimore's lockdown coverage, will make rookie QB Tommy DeVito's life miserable. Expect pressure, turnovers, and short fields for the Saints' offense.

The Superdome is a pressure cooker for opposing teams. The raucous crowd will be in a frenzy, creating a deafening atmosphere that will rattle DeVito and disrupt the Giants' communication. This electric environment will give the Saints an extra boost of energy, propelling them to victory. Also, the Giants have been a team that has struggled mightily on the road all season with just a 2-5 road and against-the-spread record.

Final Giants-Saints Prediction & Pick

The New York Giants have now won three straight games while coming off a win in devastating fashion over the Green Bay Packers. They will now will look to extend their winning streak to four when they head out on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints who are desperately in need of a big win in Week 15. Both teams have been pretty lackluster but more so the Saints than the Giants and with the Giants having all the momentum coming into this matchup it's hard to not take them with the points here. The Saints are just 1-5 against the spread at home this season and are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games. Take the Giants with the points in this closely contested Week 15 matchup.

Final Giants-Saints Prediction & Pick: New York Giants +5.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-115)