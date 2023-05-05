Jalin Hyatt already has quite a bit of motivation for his upcoming rookie season with the New York Giants.

NFL Films recently released the season finale of its “Hey Rookie” series. The episode highlighted multiple rookies, including Hyatt. Cameras were rolling at Tennessee’s Pro Day in March, and the former Volunteers standout was recorded having a conversation with Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Robert Prince on the day.

Prince questioned Hyatt’s ability to run routes, and the wide receiver went on to showcase his route-running prowess in front of a multitude of coaches from around the NFL.

Hyatt, who was selected by the Giants with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, took part in Day 1 of the team’s rookie minicamp schedule on Friday. He was asked on the day about the viral video, and he made clear that it is all in the “past now.”

“No, it didn’t bother me at all,” Hyatt said during a press conference on Friday. “Coaches and — a lot of people have their own opinions on things, and I respect the Cowboys receiver coach, met with him when I went up to one of my 30 visits when I went up there.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and like I said, that’s in the past now. Draft process is in the past.”

Hyatt was also asked if he will have a bit more motivation when facing the Cowboys, and he noted that he will have this mindset regardless of the team on the other side of the field.

“Any team I go against, that’s going to spark me,” Hyatt said. “I’m in the NFL now, and I’m here with grown men. I can’t wait to just go out there and play.

“It doesn’t matter what team it is or who we’re facing.”

Hyatt hauled in 108 receptions for 1,769 receiving yards and 19 touchdown catches during his three-season run at Tennessee.