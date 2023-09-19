Former NBA big man Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the best ever to do it. No wonder some players seek his training services in the offseason with the hopes of polishing their craft and improving their performances on the court during the season. But don't tell that to Gilbert Arenas, who called out The Dream for charging $50,000 for workouts.

During a recent episode of the No Chill Gil podcast, Gilbert Arenas did not hold back in questioning whether it is truly worth the money to be trained by Olajuwon.

“Nobody wants that Hakeem Olajuwon skyhook. You should be ashamed of yourself. Charging these young whippersnappers $50,000. When you came into the league in 1984, you weren’t getting $50,000 a game. You’re trying to make the money back through the youth!” Arenas said.

Gilbert Arenas made the comment in light of Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo announcing his decision to work out with Olajuwon this offseason. The Bucks are coming off an embarrassing quick exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, leaving Antetokounmpo with a burning desire to help Milwaukee rebound right away in the 2023-24 NBA season.

While $50,000 is a lot of money, it's nothing compared to the $228.2 million designated maximum contract extension Antetokounmpo signed with the Bucks back in 2020.

Antetokounmpo and Olajuwon have differing play styles, but the former can learn at least a thing or two about working the post from the latter.

Whether Gilbert Arenas approves of it or not, there just seems no stopping Antetokounmpo from seeking the help of the former Houston Rockets star.