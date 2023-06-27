In case you missed it, Gimmighoul emerges from its chest and is in the spotlight for Pokemon Tera Raid Battle in the latest Pokemon game, Scarlet and Violet!

Gimmighoul Tera Raid Battle Details

This very elusive Pokemon from the latest generation of Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet, gets featured on Tera Raid Battles and is now easier to catch since you wouldn't have to roam around looking for coins just to catch and see this Pokemon. From June 21, 2023, to July 2, 2023, Gimmighoul can be found in raid battles with random Tera Types that you can invest in. There are several Gimmighouls that you will encounter so make sure that you catch the right one.

If you're wondering what Gimmighoul's details are for the Tera Raid Battle, fear not because we got you covered as usual!

Gimmighoul 1 Star

Level: 12

Star Level: 1

Moveset:

Tackle

Astonish

Tera Type: Random

Base Item Drops:

Exp Candy XS x1

Exp Candy S x1

Swift Feather x 1

Random Item Drops:

Exp Candy XS x1 (30%)

Exp Candy S x1 (8%)

Swift Feather x1 (8%)

Chesto Berry x1 (8%)

Chesto Berry x2 (8%)

Persim Berry x1 (8%)

Pretty Feather x1 (30%)

Gimmighoul 2 Star

Level: 20

Star Level: 2

Moveset:

Tackle

Astonish

Hex

Tera Type: Random

Base Item Drops:

Exp Candy S x3

Swift Feather x 1

Random Item Drops:

Exp Candy S x1 (28%)

Exp Candy M x1 (20%)

Swift Feather x1 (10%)

Chesto Berry x1 (4%)

Chesto Berry x2 (4%)

Persim Berry x1 (4%)

Pearl x1 (30%)

Gimmighoul 3 Star

Level: 35

Star Level: 3

Moveset:

Tackle

Astonish

Hex

Power Gem

Tera Type: Random

Base Item Drops:

Exp Candy S x3

Exp Candy M x2

Swift Feather x 2

Current Type Tera Shard x2

Random Item Drops:

Exp Candy S x1 (10%)

Exp Candy M x1 (14%)

Exp Candy M x2 (5%)

Swift Feather x1 (10%)

Sitrus Berry x1 (11%)

Lum Berry x1 (13%)

Big Pearl x1 (12%)

Big Mushroom x1 (25%)

Gimmighoul 4 Star

Level: 45

Star Level: 4

Moveset:

Take Down

Astonish

Hex

Power Gem

Additional Moves:

Nasty Plot

Tera Type: Random

Base Item Drops:

Exp Candy M x2

Exp Candy L x1

Swift Feather x3

Current Type Tera Shard x2

Random Item Drops:

Exp Candy M x1 (16.48%)

Exp Candy M x1 (15.38%)

Exp Candy L x2 (5.49%)

Swift Feather x1 (10.99%)

Sitrus Berry x1 (7.69%)

Lum Berry x1 (7.69%)

Kelpsy Berry x3 (10.99%)

Big Pearl x1 (16.48%)

Nugget x1 (5.49%)

Current Type Tera Shard x2 (3.3%)

Gimmighoul 5 Star

Level: 75

Star Level: 5

Moveset:

Take Down

Shadow Ball

Hex

Power Gem

Additional Moves:

Nasty Plot

Tera Type: Random

Base Item Drops:

Exp Candy L x1

Exp Candy XL x1

Swift Feather x5

Current Type Tera Shard x4

Random Item Drops:

Exp Candy L x1 (23%)

Exp Candy L x2 (11%)

Rare Candy x1 (4%)

Swift Feather x3 (10%)

Kelpsy Berry x3 (8%)

Nugget x1 (23%)

Comet Shard x1 (2%)

Modest Mint x1 (3%)

PP Up x1 (3%)

Bottle Cap x1 (2%)

Current Type Tera Shard x2 (4%)

Ability Capsule x1 (2%)

If you will be going Gimmighoul hunting, it's best to bring Fire-type Pokemon as Gimmighoul would most likely retain its Metal-type and be hit Super Effective. There is this small chance that you might encounter a Shiny Gimmighoul so might as well make the best of the event run during the Pokemon Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As much as possible, try to grind and visit different Tera Raid Battle sites so you can encounter the kind of Gimmighoul that you would want. Of course, there is still a little bit of time for you to accomplish it so make the most out of it. You can farm the loot and utilize these for your current team.

If you are still not decided on which Pokemon to put on your main team, we have recommendations on who the Top 10 Strongest Pokemon are alongside the Best Support Pokemon that you can use competitively against your friends or even against competitors online.

We do have a list of all the Pokemon Tera Raid Battles that have been done and those that are yet to come here so make sure to bookmark this page and be updated when the article gets new information. Some of the Raid Battles gets featured twice so mark your calendars and check out those notes that can help you make the best of your Raid Battle runs! Bring the best Pokemon to the battle and catch those elusive Tera Types that you always wanted.

Keen to know more about Pokemon? Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We have anything and everything Pokemon like this Gimmighoul Spotlight on Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Guides, and more!

Best of luck, Trainers!