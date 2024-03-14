After more than three years of silence, actress Gina Carano has finally spoken out about her controversial dismissal from the hit Disney+ series, “The Mandalorian,” as well as her subsequent legal battle against Disney and Lucasfilm, TVline reports.
Carano, known for her role as Rebel shock trooper-turned-New Republic marshal Cara Dune on the show, was fired in February 2021 amidst a storm of controversy surrounding her social media activity. Accused of expressing anti-trans sentiments, racism, anti-mask and anti-vaccination views, and even allegedly supporting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Carano's online behavior drew widespread condemnation. A particularly contentious Instagram post, interpreted by many as an antisemitic defense of Nazis, further fueled the controversy.
Reflecting on her termination, Carano revealed in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the decision devasted her. She described curling into a fetal position and crying uncontrollably upon hearing the news, particularly hurt by the scathing statement issued by Lucasfilm branding her social media posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable.”
In response to her firing, Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, alleging discrimination and wrongful termination. The actress disclosed that Elon Musk, CEO of X, is covering her legal expenses, which she described as “pretty incredible.” Despite not having direct communication with Musk since filing her complaint, Carano expressed gratitude for his support in fighting what she perceives as “massive injustice battles.”
Carano also discussed the emotional toll of receiving the “unhirable” tag and the subsequent disrespect she feels from others in the industry. However, she expressed a sense of empowerment in being able to fight back against what she sees as injustice.
As Carano's legal battle with Disney and Lucasfilm continues, her remarks shed light on the complexities of navigating controversy and seeking justice in the entertainment industry.