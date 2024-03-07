Gisele Bundchen gets vulnerable in her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts. ABC released a trailer for an interview between Roberts and Bundchen when the latter gets emotional when the veteran journalist asks about her divorce from Tom Brady.
The two were married for 13 years before calling it quits in 2022. The supermodel referred to “the death of a dream” in the teaser.
“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”
Even after their divorce, Bundchen has supported her ex and has debunked rumors and speculation as into wy they decided to go their separate ways. She clarified that they did not split due to his return to the NFL.
“What's been said is one piece of a much bigger picture,” Bündchen last March 2023 in interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s not so black and white.”
She continued: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”
Tom Brady Speaks Out Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce
Brady spoke out soon after the announcement of their split.
The pair share two children together: son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has an older son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Roberts interview with Bundchen will be tomorrow 3/7 on Hulu.
Take a look at the teaser below: