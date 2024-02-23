The budget for Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator 2 has ballooned to a huge number.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the budget for the long-awaited sequel has ballooned to $310 million. Originally, the film was given a $165 million budget, but it has nearly doubled. However, Paramount sources reinforce that the net cost of the 49-day shoot was under $250 million.
It didn't help that the SAG-AFTRA strike halted Gladiator 2's production for an extensive period. That cost them about $600,000 a week, THR notes, which is about $10 million right there.
Most modern blockbusters cost around $200-$250 million to make. Avatar: The Way of Water, which made over $2.3 billion at the box office, had a budget of over $250 million.
That means Gladiator 2 will have an uphill battle to make a profit. It's not impossible, but Fast X had a budget of $340 million and only made $714 million at the box office. Paramount has to hope interest is there in Scott's sequel.
Gladiator 2
Gladiator 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 film. The first film follows Maximus (Russell Crowe) after being betrayed by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Richard Harris, and Djmon Hounsou also starred in Scott's film.
It was a smash hit. Gladiator made over $450 million at the box office. The film was also a major player at the Oscars. At the Oscars, the film received a dozen nominations. It won five including Best Picture.
Over two decades later, Scott is revisiting the world in Gladiator 2. The sequel will follow Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), son of Lucilla (Nielsen).