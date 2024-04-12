Ridley Scott's Gladiator II was shown quite in theme at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to theater owners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The director sent a video from London to the venue.
“It is possibly even more extraordinary than the first,” Scott said about the 2000 film's sequel.
The movie's star, Paul Mescal, said that working on it was a “standout moment” for him. Denzel Washington stated that the film's “spectacle” will evoke an emotional response unlike anything seen in cinemas currently.
The video revealed Mescal as gladiator. It was previously reported that he would be playing Emperor Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) nephew, who was a child in the first movie. His character was seen battling murderous monkeys and a soldier riding a rhinoceros.
There was a point in the footage where the Colosseum — the one in the movie — was filled with water for a ship battle.
The first Gladiator film earned Russel Crowe an Academy Award for best actor in 2001. It followed the story of the Roman general — say it with me — Maximus Decimus Meridius. He was forced to become a gladiator and fight in the arena.
His ensuing popularity with the people became an obstacle for the tyrannical Commodus, which prompted their showdown in the arena.
In the trailer, Mescal's character says, “I remember that day. I never forgot it. That a slave could take revenge against an emperor. That a slave could get justice in the arena.”
The film also delves into anti-war politics. Pedro Pascal plays a military officer who's decided he doesn't want to be part of a system that sends young Roman soldiers to to die in wars. Due to this, he is condemned to live out the rest of his days as a gladiator.
Washington, on the other hand, seems to be playing his part to guide Mescal as a revolutionary leader.
“The only truth in Rome is the law of the strongest,” he intones.
Gladiator II is one of the most anticipated films going into CinemaCon due to its history from the success of winning 2000 Oscar best picture. The movie is also reported to have a nine-figure budget.
The film is thought to be a risky proposition for both Paramount and Scott. The filmmaker has a reputation for his big hits and misses.
His most recent project, Apple Originals' Napoleon earned $221 million at the global box office. It's a high number, not for the Paramount. However, that didn't put a damper on the studio's faith in Scott since he has an upcoming Bee Gees biopic for them.
According to Scott in his video remarks, it has been more than two decades since the first film came out.
He also assured the audience that the sequel is “well worth the wait.”