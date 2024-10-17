Glen Powell’s upcoming Hulu series, Chad Powers, just achieved a significant milestone as filming has officially wrapped. The announcement came from writer Michael Waldron on his personal Instagram, revealing that the production completed filming and showcasing Powell in a completely new look for his titular role, per Collider. The first image of Powell as Chad Powers surfaced at the end of August, and fans were pleasantly surprised by his transformation. Gone are the actor's signature five o'clock shadow and neatly styled hair; instead, Powell sports a thin mustache and long, flowing blonde locks, marking a dramatic shift from his previous appearances.

Waldron, known for his impressive resume, has made a name for himself in the industry, beginning with a single episode of Rick and Morty and later gaining recognition for his work on Loki. His partnership with Marvel continued as he penned the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showcasing his knack for blending humor with action. Waldron is also the creative mind behind the wrestling drama Heels, which recently streamed its second season on Netflix. Although he was initially attached to write the upcoming Avengers films, he stepped away from those projects, allowing other writers to take the helm.

Glen Powell's Rising Stardom Amid Filming Antics

Glen Powell has witnessed his star power soar, especially after his standout role in Top Gun: Maverick, which solidified his status in Hollywood. He followed that success with the romantic comedy Anyone But You, opposite Sydney Sweeney, a film that grossed over $220 million globally. This year, he also starred in the Netflix Original Hit Man and headlined Twisters, one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Recently, Powell faced an unusual but entertaining experience while filming Chad Powers. At the Georgia vs. Mississippi State football game on October 12, he jogged onto the field only to be met with a chorus of boos from the crowd. However, this reception wasn’t a reflection of the audience's feelings; it was all part of the filming process. The crowd received instructions to boo Powell as he led his team of blue and white-clad players out of the tunnel, showcasing a playful side of his upcoming role. This unique interaction with fans highlights the show's humorous approach and Powell's ability to embrace any situation for the sake of the project.

With Chad Powers now in the can, fans eagerly anticipate its release, although no official date has been set. As Powell continues to navigate his burgeoning career, he proves time and again that he can adapt to any role, making him one of the most exciting talents to watch in Hollywood.