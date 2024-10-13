Glen Powell is one of the most popular actors in the current era but received nothing other than boos from Georgia football fans on Oct. 12. The boos, however, were less for Powell and more for his character, Chad Powers.

As Hulu announced earlier in the year, the network is currently filming an upcoming football-based series titled “Chad Powers” in which Powell plays the titular character. The show filmed a scene during halftime of Georgia's Week 7 home game against Mississippi State at Sanford Stadium and asked the fans in the stands to shower the players running out of the tunnel with boos. The Bulldog fans complied, giving Powell and his on-screen teammates an earful.

Per IMDb, Powell's character is actually named Russ Holliday, a “disgraced quarterback” who takes on the alias Chad Powers to play for a college football team as he attempts to revive his career. The show is currently listed as a sports comedy and is expected to be released on Hulu in late 2025. Powell is joined on the cast by Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfield, Wynn Everett, and others.

The series is based on a viral clip from Eli Manning in which the retired quarterback disguised himself as “Chad Powers” and attended the Penn State football walk-on tryouts. Due to its origin, the Hulu version of “Chad Powers” is being produced by the Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions.

Georgia gets past Mississippi State to improve to 5-1

Powell may have taken some of the headlines from Sanford Stadium on Oct. 12 but the main story was the Georgia football team improving to 5-1 as they now prepare for another high-profile clash in Week 8 against No. 1-ranked Texas. Georgia picked up their second consecutive win in Week 7 over Mississippi State since losing to Alabama on Sept. 28.

The win was not as easy as some may have predicted with Georgia coming out on top 41-31. The No. 4-ranked team from Athens entered the game as 34-point favorites but were challenged by Mississippi State in a battle of the Bulldogs but managed to maintain their lead throughout.

Kirby Smart's crew will now hit the road as they travel to Austin in Week 8 for the biggest game of the week against Texas. The top-ranked Longhorns currently lead the country with a 6-0 record but are just 2-0 in the SEC thus far with wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma. Texas will enter the week fresh off their dominant win over the Sooners in the 2024 edition of the Red River rivalry.