After showing up at Texas' season-opening 52-0 win against Colorado State, Glen Powell (Twisters) was fired up.

He attended the game and watched his favorite NCAA team obliterate the competition. After it ended, Powell took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the game.

“Good lord, this is gonna be fun,” he posted.

Texas' 2024 season

Texas will have a tougher test in Week 2. They play the defending National Champions Michigan on Saturday, September 7. They will also play fellow SEC rivals Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, and Texas A&M throughout the rest of the season.

Last year, Texas finished with a 12-2 record in the regular season, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers. They defeated Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship. They also lost to Washington in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal/the Allstate Sugar Bowl, 37-31.

In Texas' 52-0 shutout win against Colorado State, the Longhorns starting quarterback Ewers threw 260 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Backup Arch Manning got in on the action, throwing his first career collegiate touchdown pass to Salas Bolden. He also ran in a touchdown as well.

During his freshman season, Manning was the third-string quarterback for most of the year. He appeared in two games, though, completing two of his five passes for 30 yards.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell is not just a Texas fan — he is one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He started his career over two decades ago, appearing in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003. He continued his rise to fame with roles in Fast Food Nation and The Hottest State.

Throughout the 2010s, Powell had supporting roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures. In 2022, he reunited with Fast Food Nation director Richard Linklater, starring in his animated movie Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

In the summer, Powell had his breakout in Top Gun: Maverick. He played Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the legacy sequel. Powell followed that up with a starring role in Devotion with Jonathan Majors. He also executive-produced the movie.

The following year, Powell collaborated with Linklater once again. They co-wrote the script for Hit Man together (and also executive-produced it). Powell starred in it as a college professor whose side gig is posing as a hitman to catch criminals. The movie premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival in September 2023.

Netflix subsequently acquired the distribution rights to Hit Man. They released it in theaters in May 2024 before putting it on the streaming platform the following month.

Later that year, Powell starred with Sydney Sweeney in Anyone but You. The rom-com was an unexpected hit, grossing over $220 million worldwide. A sequel is on the way, presumably with Powell and Sweeney returning.

2024 has been the year of Powell. Hit Man came out in the early part of the summer after its Venice premiere. He then starred in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters as Tyler Owens, a storm-chasing social media influencer. He stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in the standalone sequel. Twisters has made over $350 million to date.