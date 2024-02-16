Goat it up on Steam!

Goat Simulator 3 (finally) now has an official Steam release, months after its original release date.

Goat Simulator 3 first came out back in November 2023 and was available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Game Store. Thankfully, it was just a timed exclusive, as now players can get it on Steam. Not only that but for a limited time, players will be able to get both the base game and the Digital Downgrade edition at 35% off. This discount will last until February 25, so now is the perfect time to buy the game.

For those not familiar with the game, here's a quick summary. Goat Simulator 3 is a sequel to the 2014 hit game Goat Simulator (yes they skipped Goat Simulator 2), and allows players to, as the name implies, simulate what it's like to be a goat. Players can play solo, or with up to four players, be it online or in local multiplayer. Players can dress up in questionable outfits, uncover the island's secrets, play competitive minigames, or just simply rampage through the world and destroy anything and everything. For those whose friends already own the Epic Games Store version of the game, don't worry. You can still play with them as the Steam version supports crossplay with the Epic Games Store version.

If you're worried about being behind in the Epic Games Store version, don't worry. The Steam release will include all previously released updates, as well as a brand-new update that is now available on all platforms. This update includes quality-of-life changes, as well as various bug fixes (at least the ones that aren't features). This includes NPCs holding items they're not supposed to, inconsistency issues with the “stink” effect, and more. The full patch notes are available online for those who want to see what the update contains.

Creative Director at Coffee Stain North, Santiago Ferrero, had this to say about the game's Steam release:

All your closest loved ones definitely told us that they wanted Goat Simulator 3 on Steam for Valentine’s Day. The best goat simulation game since Goat Simulator. Why else would we make a game with multiplayer if not to create the perfect date night treat?

That's all the information we have about Goat Simulator 3's official Steam release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.