By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

A God of War Live action series is on the way, as confirmed by Amazon Prime Video.

God of War is coming. pic.twitter.com/GzbyutRO2k — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 14, 2022

Just a month after the latest game, God of War Ragnarok, came out, it would appear we are getting even more of our favorite dad. Amazon Prime Video announced they will make a God of War live-action series in co-production with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. The series will follow Kratos and Atreus’ journey to the highest peak to spread his late wife’s ashes. Basically, the series will follow the plot of the two recent games, which focus on Kratos and Atreus’s trip through Midgard.

While we don’t have any news yet on when this will come out, we at least know some of the people working on the series. Rafe Judkins from The Wheel of Time is the live-action series showrunner and executive producer. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who worked on Iron Man and Children of Men, will be the show’s writers and executive producers. Cory Barlog, Santa Monica Studio’s Studio Creative Director, will also serve as an executive producer. Various other members of Santa Monica Studio, as well as some people from PlayStation Productions, will also serve as executive producers.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of global television, had this to say about the upcoming series:

The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling.

Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope also had something to say about the adaptation:

We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series.

God of War Ragnarok was a strong contender in the recently concluded TGA 2022, getting a total of 6 awards from the show. Needless to say, this series is something to look forward to. If you want to experience the game for yourself, it’s currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

That’s all the information we have about the God of War live-action series. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.