Godzilla Minus One success at the box office continues as the films looks poised to cross a major milestone for the franchise and Toho.

Godzilla Minus One has drawn plenty of accolades since it first hit movie theaters in Japan following its November 2023, and more followed when the monster film made its U.S. theatrical debut shortly after in December. It can add another to the list of accolades as the film hit a massive box office milestone for the franchise and its production company, Toho Studios.

The latest Godzilla film is reportedly poised to cross $80 million at the worldwide box office to make it the highest-grossing Godzilla movie to come out of Japan, according to Forbes. It had already brought in roughly $42 million at the U.S. domestic box office, with around another $35 million at the international box office, and was expected to cross the $80 million threshold over New Year's Eve weekend.

Along with the box office success, Godzilla Minus One has been a massive critical success for Toho Studios' reimagining of the original 1954 Godzilla. Particular praise was heaped on the film's human narrative, which followed veterans in post-World War 2 Japan and used Godzilla as a loose-analogue for the veterans' struggles with the war's trauma.

It is the latest in what has been a successful box office run for Japan, especially in the U.S. market, over the 2023 holiday season. Alongside Godzilla Minus One, Studio Ghibli's latest film The Boy and The Heron has brought in an estimated $128 million at the worldwide box office even managed to reach number one at the U.S. domestic box office the weekend of December 10.

Success wasn't just limited to the movie screen as Legendary's MonsterVerse series for AppleTV+, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, was met with largely positive reviews.

Godzilla doesn't look to be slowing down on the movie screen, either, as the monster is already set for its next outing in Legendary's MonsterVerse with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 12, 2024.