It sounds like there's a new monster menace coming to town.

Director Adam Wingard reveals the most significant threat in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

According to him, we all need to be on the lookout for Skar King, Total Film reported in a recent interview.

The two giants will face off against the Skar King in the film, and Wingard sheds some light on what to expect.

The director said, “What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself.”

“The Skar King represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity,” he added. “I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!”

With that said, it’s going to be interesting to see what the Skar King has in store for the film. It sounds like it will be something of extreme magnitude if it’s “the great threat that we’ve seen in these movies.” Meanwhile, Godzilla always gets that title, at least amongst humans.

Be sure to check out Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire when it stomps into theaters on April 12.