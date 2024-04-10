As the Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers Release Date approaches, publisher Tilting Point has confirmed the game is available for pre-registration. With Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire, still in theaters, it's a perfect time to announce an upcoming game featuring both monsters. This 4X Mobile Strategy game lets you explore a new world teeming with monsters. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know about Titan Chasers.
Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers Release Date – July 31st (Expected)
Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers has an expected release date of July 31st, 2024 and will release on the App Store and Google Play. However, note that the release date is subject to change. Furthermore, players can pre-register for the game now for in-game rewards like the Death Jackal and more.
Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers Gameplay
Overall, Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers is a 4X mobile strategy game developed by Hunted Cow Studios. Furthermore, it blends in RPG elements as players build their headquarters, and confront titans. Overall, the game feature a few key gameplay elements:
Titan Chasers takes place within a 3D Map full of various biomes and environments. As you venture, you need to defeat new and returning superspecies while searching for survivors. Save others and earn resources in order to survive and build a powerful setup.
Titan Chasers features a Squad Building mechanic where different Chasers come with different combat roles. Recruit new chasers throughout the game to learn of all the different unique skills. You never know when one character's ability could come useful in key situations.
Additionally, Titan Chasers lets you capture different superspecies via Monarch technology. Furthermore, you can then use these superspecies in battle to aid you throughout your journey.
In terms of combat, Titan Chasers features a turn-based Tactical RPG Combat system. Whether you're a Chaser or a superspecies, you'll need to build a powerful squad of players to defeat some of the game's tougher challenges.
However, you're not alone. In Titan Chasers, players can forge alliances together, expand their territory, and secure what the devs call “Critical landmarks”. Overall, it seems the more powerful your alliance, the better off you'll be.
Lastly, Titan Chasers also offers an Outpost Defense feature that allows you to create a powerful stronghold. Collect resources and build up forces to level up your technology and dominate the frontier.
Overall, Titan Chasers offers no shortage of content for gameplay.
Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers Story
The story of Titan Chasers puts you in the shoes of a group of mercenaries and explorers called Titan Chasers. Overall, you land on Siren Isles, which represents a blending of both Hollow Earth and modern civilization. As you traverse a world full of monsters, you need to enhance your abilities, your base, and earn resources to fight against powerful foes.
Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is now available for Pre-Register on the Google Play store!
Sign up today to secure rewards like the Death Jackal and more for the best start when the game launches in 2024!
PRE-REGISTER: https://t.co/0A36N16rVo#GxK #MonsterVerse #GooglePlay pic.twitter.com/2uCnrsc7am
— Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers (@gxktitanchasers) March 1, 2024
Overall, that wraps up everything we know about Godzilla X Kong Titan Chasers. If you're fans of either franchise, Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire is still currently in theaters. The Legendary Monsterverse continues when Kong and Godzilla must team up to face a powerful foe called Skar King.
Lastly, make sure to pre-register for the game to receive some free rewards. One such reward includes a Death Jackal superspecies, which should help you early on in your experience. We look forward to the game's release when it launches!
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly information.