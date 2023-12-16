A prediction for Golden Globes 2024 nominees for Best Actors and Actresses in Motion Picture.

The 2024 Golden Globes nominations have been unveiled, recognizing the most exceptional actors and actresses in this year's films and TV productions. From Barbie and Oppenheimer to Killers of the Flower Moon, the luminaries who graced screens in 2024 will vie for prestigious awards. Here are our predictions:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Examining this lineup, predicting the award winner poses a significant challenge. However, there's a likelihood of fierce competition between Cillian Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio. Their performances in their individual films garnered attention, leaving a lasting cultural impact on both their previous and forthcoming cinematic endeavors.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Similarly, the Best Actress nominees at the Golden Globes were rightfully acknowledged. Each woman on the list delivered a remarkable performance in their significant roles. While only one will claim the award, the odds favor Greta Lee for her role in Past Lives. However, if not Lee, there's a possibility that either Margot Robbie or Carey Mulligan could emerge victorious.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

If Margot Robbie‘s chances of winning Best Actress in Drama are lower, she might secure a victory in this category. Her portrayal of Barbie in Greta Gerwig's film proved to be a much stronger contender than her performance in Babylon, for which she also received a nomination. However, it's worth noting that Jennifer Lawrence could be a close runner-up, trailing behind Robbie by a narrow margin.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

In the previous year, Colin Farrell secured this award for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. If we're gauging it by a similar atmosphere, there's a high probability that Joaquin Phoenix or Jeffrey Wright will emerge victorious. Both Beau is Afraid and American Fiction incorporated diverse storytelling approaches but shared elements of surprise.

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Taking cues from recent awards trends, there's a possibility that Charles Melton could secure the Best Supporting Actor accolade for his performance in May December. As a burgeoning talent from Riverdale, his role came as a pleasant surprise for many viewers. This could potentially elevate him to the same echelon as veteran actresses Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, despite not having extensive dramatic scenes.

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Despite the presence of numerous rising stars among the nominees, the Supporting Actress Award appears to be leaning heavily toward Juliane Moore. A captivating revelation that captivated the internet is that Moore had less screen time compared to Portman and Melton. Despite this, she managed to wield significant influence over the entire narrative with just a fleeting glimpse of her face.

It's essential to note that these Golden Globes predictions for actors and actresses are grounded in their performances, recent award trends, and overall impact. No certified metrics have been utilized in these forecasts. Additionally, beyond the actor and actress predictions, you can also explore the nominees for television series and our film predictions.

Mark your calendars, as the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony is set to air on January 7 in Los Angeles.