A comprehensive prediction for Golden Globes 2024 Winners, happening in Los Angeles on January 7, 2024 with remarkable nominees.

Predictions for the winners of the Golden Globes 2024 are abuzz as the 81st edition of the awards ceremony approaches. However, the task of determining winners in terms of Films is particularly challenging given the outstanding quality of them this year. With a multitude of trends and cultural resets shaping the landscape, the Golden Globes 2024 are poised to set the stage ablaze in Los Angeles on January 7, 2024.

Now, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer are frontrunners at the ceremony, securing nine and eight nominations, respectively. However, there are potential surprises in store. Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things also make strong showings with seven nominations each.

But which of these films will sweep awards? Here are our predictions for Golden Globes 2024 in terms of films.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Maestro

– Oppenheimer

– Past Lives

– The Zone of Interest

In 2023, The Fabelmans secured a Golden Globe Award. As we look at the 2024 nominees, both Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon emerge as strong contenders. Like the 2023 winner, they both portray compelling story-telling techniques with events relating to real events.

However, making a prediction is challenging. In 2023, The Fabelmans, like Martin Scorsese's film, did not fare well at the box office. In contrast, Oppenheimer achieved significant success, marking a notable accomplishment for a biographical film.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

– Air

– American Fiction

– Barbie

– The Holdovers

– May December

– Poor Things

Unlike the 2023 winner The Banshees of Inisherin, it's likely this award will go in the opposite direction. With Barbie leading the nomination. Considering the category is for Musical or Comedy, Barbie aligns well with the musical aspect, featuring performances and elements that contribute to the film's overall comedic and entertaining nature. Beyond its financial success, Barbie also has made a notable cultural impact.

If not Barbie, Poor Things and May December also have a chance to bag the award. Both demonstrate a capacity for genre flexibility, seamlessly incorporating comedic elements into narratives that may have otherwise leaned toward drama. This adaptability can be advantageous in a category that celebrates the fusion of music or comedy.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

– The Boy and the Heron

– Elemental

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– Suzume

– The Super Mario Bros Movie

– Wish

Examining the list of nominees resonates with mainstream appeal and box-office success. Nevertheless, among these animated films, only one stands as a creation by a trailblazer. Similar to Spirited Away's enduring impact on Western award ceremonies, The Boy and the Heron emerges as a formidable contender for victory.

Miyazaki, in making this film, embraced an existential decision — to channel the most intimate and haunting imagery from his early life. He painstakingly depicted these moments repeatedly in storyboards, weaving them into a narrative that ultimately conveys a message of hope.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

– Anatomy of a Fall

– Barbie

– Killers of the Flower Moon

– Oppenheimer

– Past Lives

– Poor Things

In 2023, Greta Gerwig delivered one of the most surprising and innovative screenplays. Hence, Barbie could win the Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes. The script introduced a distinctive and imaginative concept, delving into the life of a stereotypical Barbie whose perfect world unravels amidst mental and physical challenges.

The screenplay adeptly translates the conceptual brilliance into a compelling and enjoyable story. The pivotal moment when Barbie chooses to embrace life in the real world as a human highlights the screenplay's proficiency in navigating intricate character arcs and evoking emotional resonance. Not to mention, Billie Eillish's emotionally-charged song too!

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

– Barbie

– Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

– John Wick: Chapter 4

– Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1

– Oppenheimer

– Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– The Super Mario Bros Movie

– Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category is a recent addition to the Golden Globes Awards, recognizing films that excel in both artistic merit and box office success. In a surprising turn, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour stands out as a strong contender for this award. While some nominees may have surpassed it in earnings, Swift's concert film has uniquely transcended its genre, emerging as the only concert film with remarkable box office success.

Additionally, Swift's strategic decision to engage directly with AMC, along with deals that align with SAG-AFTRA strike requirements, adds another layer to the film's noteworthy achievement.

Stay tuned for more predictions for the Golden Globe 2024 Awards.