The Vegas Golden Knights are still riding high after winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in June. In just their sixth season of existence, the Knights became the fastest team to win their first cup in modern NHL history.

Of course, Vegas now has the monumental task of following up that championship run. The Knights have been relatively quiet this offseason, with their biggest moves being re-signing Adin Hill and Ivan Barbashev and trading away longtime stalwart Reilly Smith. Aside from those few moves, this is essentially still the same team that just won it all.

The Knights, obviously, have a great overall roster. However, no team is perfect, and Vegas is no exception. With that said, here is the Knights' biggest roster concern heading into the 2023-24 season.

Golden Knights' biggest roster concern deep into 2023 NHL free agency

Can the goaltending hold up?

Vegas took an unconventional path to the cup in the sense that it didn't have a true No. 1 goalie leading the charge. Previous No. 1 goalie Robin Lehner, who took over the role from Marc-Andre Fleury in 2021, missed the entire season, so the Golden Knights had to get creative in net.

At first, the Knights turned to Logan Thompson, who performed quite well and even earned a spot in the All-Star Game. However, the 26-year-old suffered an injury late in the season and would miss the entirety of the playoffs.

With their starter absent, Vegas turned to its other options in the playoffs.

The Knights acquired longtime Los Angeles King Jonathan Quick at the trade deadline, and while he performed decently after arriving in Vegas, he didn't play at all in the playoffs. They then rolled with Laurent Brossoit to start the postseason, who guided them past the Winnipeg Jets before suffering an injury in the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. This allowed Adin Hill to take the reins, and he was an outstanding backstop for the second half of the playoffs, even playing his way into Conn Smythe consideration.

Vegas' carousel of goalies was a fun story for the playoffs, and it ended up working out. But can the Knights sustain it for a full 82-game season?

Brossoit and Quick left in free agency, signing with the Jets and New York Rangers, respectively. This leaves Hill and Thompson as the clear top-two in net, with the former signing a shiny new deal this offseason. Lehner is still technically on the roster, but it's uncertain if he ever even plays again.

On paper, Hill and Thompson are both capable of holding down the fort. Both have a career save percentage of over .910, and their goals against average is around 2.65 each—not Vezina-winning numbers, but more than good enough.

However, it's important to remember that neither one has a ton of NHL experience. Neither has been a primary starter for an entire season, with Thompson's 37 games played last year being the most action either of them has seen in a single season. They're also still relatively young, with Hill at 27 and Thompson at 26. That's great for the future, but could also lead to some symptoms of inexperience leaking out.

Again, both Hill and Thompson have performed well enough for this to not be a major concern, and Vegas' strong defense can help mask any potential flaws. However, it's fair to have just a tiny bit of doubt over how this situation plays out over an entire year.