The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history. And according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, Vegas is not going to lay down lightly for the Florida Panthers.

The Golden Knights turned in an overall dominating performance on Monday night. Two goals from William Karlsson helped lead the charge toward a 6-0 victory in Game 6 over the Dallas Stars.

After the game, Cassidy attended his usual post-game press conference. And he sent a rather stern message ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. “Definitely our best game of the playoffs,” the Golden Knights head coach said of their Game 6 performance. “If we can bottle that we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

This victory for Vegas had been coming for a few days now. The team jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the Stars initially. However, Dallas stole Games 4 and 5 to force Monday night’s affair in Dallas.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cassidy mentioned the need to remain focused on winning this fourth game. The reality of winning can be blurred by getting ahead of yourself before you actually advance. In that sense, Cassidy felt the Golden Knights regained their focus.

“I thought we did a really good job handling those conversations and getting back to work. To a man, they all brought their ‘A’ game,” Cassidy told reporters in Dallas on Monday night.

The last time the Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Final was in 2018. Vegas faced the Washington Capitals that year, only to fall short of hockey’s ultimate prize in five games.

Certainly, the team hopes this year’s final turns out differently. However, they are facing a Panthers team whose last shot at a Stanley Cup came all the way back in 1996. Winning the Stanley Cup will certainly be easier said than done for both teams.