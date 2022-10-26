Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel gets big shoutout from Cal Ripken Jr. after NHL Iron Man feat

Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel made NHL history on Tuesday night, becoming the league’s official Iron Man after featuring in his 990th consecutive game, passing the record previously held by Keith Yandle. After becoming the NHL’s Iron Man, Kessel received an awesome shoutout from a fellow Iron Man on Twitter, Cal Ripken Jr., who congratulated him on the achievement.

“Congratulations to Phil. Playing so many consecutive games in the grueling and demanding sport of hockey is remarkable. He clearly has a passion for and love of his sport. I’m sure that the Golden Knights and the Las Vegas fans celebrated with Phil and his teammates, way to go!” wrote Ripken via Twitter.

Keith Yandle took the title of NHL’s Iron Man last season when he featured in his 989th consecutive game. He retired after the season, opening the door for Kessel to usurp his record. The Golden Knights’ forward had a night to remember on Tuesday, scoring the first goal of the game in Vegas’ 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, while setting NHL history in the process. His goal was the 400th of his career.

The shoutout from Ripken, whose title as MLB Iron Man seems like an unbreakable record, should be well-received by Kessel, who admitted he was delighted to achieve the accomplishment after the win.

“I was happy to get it,” Kessel said of overtaking Yandle to become the NHL’s Iron Man. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”

Phil Kessel joined the Golden Knights this offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million deal after spending the previous two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. In 17 NHL seasons, Kessel has spent time with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Coyotes, and Golden Knights. He has 400 goals and 959 points in 1,212 games throughout his esteemed career. With a strong year in Vegas, 1,000 career points isn’t out of reach for the 35-year-old Kessel.