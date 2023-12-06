We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Blues prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Vegas Golden Knights will visit America's heartland when they face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Golden Knights-Blues prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights fell 2-1 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Now, the teams will have a rematch in St. Louis, but first, let's recap how Monday went. The Blues took the early 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Alexey Toropchenko. However, the Knights got the tie when Jack Eichel knotted it with a powerplay goal, and it would go to overtime. But the Blues scored an overtime goal quickly as Pavel Buchnevich scored the game-winner just 38 seconds into overtime. Significantly, Jordan Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots. Logan Thompson made 25 saves but allowed two goals, including the game-winner.

The Knights won the shot total 34-27. Yet, the Blues won 51 percent of the faceoffs. The Blues went 0 for 1 on the powerplay, while the Golden Knights went 1 for 3. Likewise, the Blues leveled 16 hits while the Knights had 21 smashes. The Blues blocked 17 shots, while the Knights blocked 23.

The Knights had trouble scoring. Overall, Jonathan Marchessault had four shots on goal but was on the ice for both St. Louis goals. Mark Stone did not appear on the stat sheet.

The Knights and Blues have split the last 10 games. However, the Knights have gone 5-3 over the past seven games in St. Louis. The teams have hit over 5.5 goals in 3 of 5 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Blues Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+155)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Blues

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Mountainwest, Scripps, ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are not doing as well recently after their scorching hot start. Yet, they still have many players that can score in any given moment, especially when the time comes.

Eichel leads the way with 11 goals and 17 assists, including five powerplay markers and four-game-winning goals. Despite that, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning only 172 draws and losing 208. William Karlsson has 11 goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay snipes and one short-handed goal. Moreover, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 206 draws and losing 143. Stone has tallied seven goals and 17 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Meanwhile, Marchessault has had 11 goals and six assists, including four powerplay markers. The Knights are seventh in goals, 21st in shooting percentage, and 13th on the powerplay.

Adin Hill is nursing an injury. Therefore, Thompson will make the start and come in with a record of 6-3-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. The Knights are fourth in goals allowed and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can convert on their shots. Then, they must avoid the same lulls they endured on Monday.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread

The Blues are in a wildcard spot right now. Ultimately, they are pulling their way and pulled off a big win on Monday, and now they have a chance to sweep the home-and-home series.

Robert Thomas is their leader, with eight goals and 16 assists. Moreover, he has been exceptional in the faceoff circle, winning 263 draws and losing 207. Buchnevich has nine goals and 10 assists, including four powerplay snipes and three game-winning goals. Additionally, the Blues still have Jordan Kyrou, who has four goals and 11 assists. Brayden Schenn has notched eight goals and six assists. Likewise, he has been decent in the faceoff circle, winning 150 draws and losing 148. The Blues are 24th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and just 31st on the powerplay.

Binnington likely gets the start and comes in with a record of 8-6-1 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Ultimately, the Blues are 17th in goals allowed and 19th on the penalty kill.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can generate more scoring and find a way to get all the shots past Thompson. Likewise, they must shut down Eichel, Marchessault, and Stone again.

Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights will want to get revenge for what happened on Monday. Moreover, they have done better against the Blues in St. Louis than at home. But these teams also may score more goals than they did on Monday. Thus, look for slightly more scoring and more excitement.

Final Golden Knights-Blues Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-138)