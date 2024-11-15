ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into the game sitting at 10-4-2 on the year and have won three of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. After being down 1-0 in the first period, Nicolas Roy tied the game in the period. They would score again in the second period, and add another in the third, moving on to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is 7-6-3 on the year, but have won just twice in their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes.

Here are the Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -134

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Alexander Holtz to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with five goals and 20 assists. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored eight times and added nine assists this year. Holtz comes into the game with a goal and six assists.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid from the blue line this year. He has two goals and 11 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points this year. Further, the blue line provides support in the form of Shea Theodore. Theodore has a goal and 12 assists this year. Finally, Tomas Hertl has five goals and eight assists on the year and has been great on the power play. Hertl has four goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 7-3-1 on the year with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. Hill was solid in his last start, giving up two goals on 24 shots in a win over the Ducks. He has won three of his last five games, but given up three or more goals in three of the five.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's first line is led by the combination of Clayton Keller, Nick Bjugstad, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller leads the team in points this year, coming in with six goals and eight assists on the year, with a goal and an assist on the power play. Meanwhile, Schmaltz has not scored this year but does have 12 assists. Finally, Bjugstad has two goals and two assists in his eight games this year.

Further, Dylan Guenther has been solid this year. He is second on the team in points this year, sitting with seven goals and six assists this year. Further, Mikhail Sergachev has been solid from the blue line. He has three goals and eight assists. He is joined on the blue line by Michael Kesselring. He comes into the game with three goals and six assists this year. The attack for Utah is rounded out by Logan Cooley. Cooley comes in with two goals and nine assists on the year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be back in goal for Utah in this one. He is 6-3-3 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. Ingram has struggled as of late. After saving 30 of 31 shots against the Flames, he has three sub-par games. Last time out, he allowed three goals on just 20 shots, and it was his third straight game below .890 in save percentage.

Final Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights have been lighting the lamp with ease this year. They are scoring 4.13 goals per game this year. Further, they are second in the NHL on the power play, converting on 32.6 percent of their power play chances this year. The Golden Knights have also been solid on defense, sitting 16th in the NHL allowing 3.13 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, Utah is scoring just 2.81 goals per game this year and sits 22nd in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. Further, they are 23rd in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The Golden Knights come in as favorites in this early-season NHL games in terms of odds. They will come out with the win in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-134)