Goldeneye is headed to Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass

GoldenEye 007 for the N64 is one of the most important first-person shooter games in all of history. It was instrumental in bringing first-person shooters to the home console, as well as introduce features that are used even until now. It was so well loved that it received a remaster for the Wii and Nintendo DS. Now, that same game is arriving to the modern console. Keep reading to learn more about GoldenEye 007 and its release on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass .

GoldenEye Nintendo Switch release

During the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that more N64 games would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. They announced titles such Pilotwings 64. Mario Party 1-3, Pokemon Stadium, and much more. These games will be added gradually to the service from now until 2023. After announcing the above games, they teased an additional game, before showing the well-loved James Bond intro. That was when they dropped that GoldenEye was coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online. Although no exact release date was given, we can hope that it will arrive alongside the other announced games.

GoldenEye Xbox Game Pass release

As it turns out, the Nintendo Switch isn’t the only console that’s getting the acclaimed first-person shooter. On the official 007 website, it also announced that GoldenEye 007 would be arriving to the Xbox game pass. Xbox also tweeted about game’s release. As with the Nintendo Switch release, there is also no set release date for the Xbox release.

The name’s Bond. James Bond.@RareLtd's classic FPS GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to @XboxGamePass, faithfully recreated with added achievements, 4k resolution and a steady framerate! Time to get the split-screen band back together… https://t.co/WCwROMw3qL pic.twitter.com/CKFnarSzWT — Xbox (@Xbox) September 13, 2022

The Xbox version of the game is considered a remaster, as it is noted to have achievements, support 4K resolution, have better framerate and more. It is not yet known if the Nintendo Switch version of the game will have these changes, or will retain the charm of the original game. What is known, however, is that the Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye 007 will have both the original split-screen and an online multiplayer. The Xbox will not have this functionality, and will only have split-screen for its multiplayer gameplay. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as the original multiplayer of GoldenEye thrived with only split-screen play.

For other gaming news, click here.