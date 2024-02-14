Tiger Woods engaged in some friendly banter with Jordan Spieth ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

Jordan Spieth is coming off a solid effort at the WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour World No. 12 golf star now sets his sights on the Genesis Invitational in the Pacific Palisades of Los Angeles, California. Tiger Woods is also participating, and he and Spieth had some interesting banter the day before the competition.

PGA Tour stars banter before a star-studded Genesis Invitational showdown

Woods is scheduled to take the tee at approximately 11:25 AM PST on Thursday, 12 minutes before Jordan Spieth's turn. Spieth noted this while preparing with Woods on the course Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a video from the PGA Tour's X page.

“I think we're right in front of you tomorrow,” Spieth told Woods.

“Okay, I'll hit right into you then,” Woods replied before smiling and walking away.

The two PGA Tour stars hope to triumph over a star-studded field. Woods is making his first Tour start of the season. Moreover, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tees up after a T3 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. The 27-year-old narrowly missed a third consecutive title amid Nick Taylor's championship effort.

Reigning world FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland is returning after his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am showing. Meanwhile, Max Homa returns following four straight top-10 finishes at the Genesis.

Jordan Spieth is hoping for another solid performance after his electric start in Phoenix on Feb. 8th. The 30-year-old made a nearly impossible birdie during the opening round of competition. He finished the Open with a T6 showing.

It will be interesting to see how Tiger Woods and the PGA Tour golf gang fair in another exciting Genesis showdown.