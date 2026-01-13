After a period of friction, the PGA Tour is opening its doors to LIV Golf players. Among those LIV players is Bryson DeChambeau.

On Tuesday, DeChambeau took to Instagram to share a post that included a somewhat perplexing message about this, per Golf.com. It shows him near an exit sign and a fire alarm. In front of him, DeChambeau offers a caption, “What would you do?”

In other words, trying to figure out what direction he should go in.

Bryson DeChambeau just posted this on his IG Story 👀 pic.twitter.com/CqGIuZ6g9c — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) January 13, 2026

However, DeChambeau, along with Jon Rahm, declared on Tuesday that they have no intentions of crossing over to the other side. As of now, DeChambeau is ranked as the No.27 player in the world. Last year, he came away with only one LIV Tour tournament win at the LIV Golf Korea in May.

From there, he led his team to multiple tournament wins in Korea, Dallas, and Virginia. In the PGA, DeChambeau has nine tour wins to his name. Among those wins were the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

In 2016, DeChambeau joined the PGA Tour after becoming a professional. It wasn't until 2023 that he joined the LIV Tour, one year after the tour made its official debut.

Since then, conflicts have arisen between the PGA and LIV Tours. The LIV Tour is seen as the alternative pro league that provides non-traditional playing formats and guaranteed money. Furthermore, LIV delivers a more lively party-like atmosphere to the game of golf.

However, LIV has been criticized for being funded by the Saudi government, given its notorious human rights record.