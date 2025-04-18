The LPGA Tour is making its annual trip to Southern California this week for the JM Eagle LA Championship. There are tons of stars in the field, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda. Australian golfer Hannah Green is the two-time defending champion of the event. But it is an LPGA rookie that might be having the most fun in Los Angeles.

Japanese phenom Akie Iwai is making her debut at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Luckily for her, the Los Angeles Dodgers happened to be at home this week while she is in town.

So, she did what nearly any Japanese athlete would do in that situation: she caught a Dodgers game.

Iwai went to Monday night's game between the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers won 5-3, but that's not really what excited the 21-year-old.

“Actually, we went to a Dodgers game on Monday. It was fun. I watched a home run. Yeah, Shohei Ohtani,” she said prior to teeing off on Thursday. The LPGA rising star then adorably clapped in excitement for the Japanese baseball star.

Asked Japanese rookie Akie Iwai if she’s a Shohei Ohtani game and if she got to a ⁦@Dodgers⁩ game while she’s here in LA playing ⛳️ in the ⁦@JMEagleLAChamp⁩. Yes and yes! pic.twitter.com/5oPxBhQBvG — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Indeed, Ohtani hit a 408-foot bomb during the third inning. It was his sixth home run of the season already, as Ohtani is off to another hot start. He is the reigning National League MVP and is considered a true unicorn in baseball.

That is because he is nearly as great a pitcher as he is a hitter. Unfortunately, injuries kept him from pitching last season after Ohtani suffered a UCL tear in 2023. The Dodgers are hoping he can find his way back to the mound this season, though.

Meanwhile, the LPGA rookie shot herself into contention on Thursday. She carded a 6-under 66 in Los Angeles and was three shots off the lead. However, Minjee Lee is on fire Friday. Lee is 11-under for the tournament as she plays the 14th.

Lee is already considered one of the best on the LPGA Tour, and is even more accomplished than her brother, Min Woo Lee.