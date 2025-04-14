Rory McIlroy won The Masters Tournament on Sunday for the first time in his career. After a disastrous double bogey to start the day, the Northern Irishman settled into a three-shot lead. But it is never easy in golf, as another double on 13 opened the door for Justin Rose. The two Europeans played in a playoff, which went to the Northern Irishman on the first hole. After a morning of internet silence, McIlroy took to social media to celebrate his Masters victory.

Dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/6WiHrVIjNl — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 14, 2025

“Dreams do come true,” McIlroy wrote on both X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

During the trophy ceremony, McIlroy gave a similar piece of advice to his four-year-old daughter Poppy. Fighting back tears, he said, “The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy, who is sitting over there. Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams. Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything.”

Gratitude to his family. Advice from a champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jYBe6ryMXH — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025

McIlroy was just 21 years old when he held a four-shot lead on Sunday at the 2011 Masters. He spiraled out of control, losing the lead on the back nine and falling behind on the tenth. He bawled that day, even though everyone knew he'd have plenty of other chances. 14 years later, his dream came true.

Rory McIlroy still has plenty of road in front of him

Rory McIlroy has completed the career Grand Slam, becoming the sixth golfer and first European ever to win all four majors. His 11-year major drought is over, and he is still only 35 years old, with his 36th birthday coming up in May. Longevity is a skill for golfers, and he has only gotten better in recent years.

The proverbial monkey is off of McIlroy's back not only at The Masters but at all the majors. May's PGA Championship is at Quail Hollow, where McIlroy has won four times on the PGA Tour. Then, his driving distance will come into play at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. And he is still in his prime for a second chance at The Open in his home country after missing the cut in 2019.

McIlroy's fifth major may not be his last, but it will be the one most remembered. From collapsing twice on Sunday, to hitting the shot of his life on 15, to hitting the shot of his life again in the playoffs, he finally won the Green Jacket.