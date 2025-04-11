The second round of The Masters is underway, and Justin Rose is charging again. After a dominant 65 on Thursday, he is maintaining the lead through the Friday round. But challenges are rising, including Bryson DeChambeau. But one contender is surprising for die-hard and casual golf fans alike. Masters rookie Matt McCarty fired a 68 to close Rose's lead.

Six birdies in eight holes 🔥 The @KornFerryTour Player of the Year Matt McCarty climbs to T4 @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/YuXFQ1ts38 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2025

McCarty started and ended poorly, but the middle of his round was dominant. After a double bogey on the first and a bogey on the easy second, he settled into his round. Four straight birdies from six to nine and two birdies around Amen Corner got him within two shots of the lead.

A disappointing bogey on the 18th ended McCarty's day with a 68, but it presents an important question. Can a rookie win The Masters? It has not happened since 1979, when Fuzzy Zoeller took home the Green Jacket. Before that, it had only happened twice, in the first two tournaments ever.

Course history has always been important at The Masters. Learning where to miss and, more importantly, where not to miss is key to succeeding at Augusta National. If McCarty repeats his Friday round over the weekend, he could make history.

The Masters is not Matt McCarty's first great professional performance

McCarty was the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2024 and immediately won when joining the PGA Tour. He is used to being around the lead and closing tournaments, but Augusta National is a different animal. Even though Zoeller is the last rookie to win, there have been solid performances from first-timers in the past.

“Matt McCarty made 8 birdies today – he's just the 3rd Masters rookie in the last decade to have a round with 8+ birdies or better (Tony Finau in 2018, Cameron Champ in 2020),” Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group posted.

One advantage that McCarty has at The Masters is that he is left-handed. Lefties have a great history at Augusta, like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Mike Weir, because of the shape of the course. Most golfers hit a fade, which is not the right shot shape for righties on the back nine. Lefties, like McCarty, can use their stock shot in the highest-pressure situations.

Can McCarty win The Masters? History would say no, even after a great 36 holes. But if he does, watch for those fades on Sunday against righties who are forced to hit a draw to be the advantage.