Bryson DeChambeau is doing what he's doing best at Augusta National, as he puts on a show for all of the fans watching him. In the process, DeChambeau is climbing up the leaderboard and ready to win it all.

As DeChambeau went to the 4th hole, he sat at 4 under and three shots back of the lead which was being held by Justin Rose. After a tee shot that didn't live up to his standards, the two-time U.S. Open champion was in the greenside bunker at the 24-yard 4th. He then hit a perfect bunker shot and the ball fell into the hole.

That birdie got him to a share of second next to Ludvig Aberg and three shots behind Rose. In no surprise, DeChambeau will be the talk of the Masters as the weekend continues to roll on.

DeChambeau recently spoke about trying to find the perfect driver that will fit his game during this Masters, and he said that he was getting super close to getting it.

“Just trying to get that dialed-in head, that perfect head,” DeChambeau said via ESPN. “Been working a lot on some equipment stuff and super close.

“But for my speeds, it's just so tedious, and they have to be precisely measured and defined… I'm swinging it really good right now, so I'm just trying to get the most precise thing in my hand for this week.”

Last year, DeChambeau got off to a hot start in the Masters, carding an opening round 65 to take the 18-hole lead before finishing tied for sixth. Before getting to this year's Masters, he played in the LIV Golf tour where he finished fifth in the event.

“Last week, the winds were blowing 20 miles an hour at the Blue Monster, and I told myself to be patient, it's great prep work for this week,” DeChambeau said. “So it felt like I was really patient last week and gave myself a good run.”