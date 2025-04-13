With the final day of the Masters ahead of us, Rory McIlroy is leading the way in first place with Bryson DeChambeau right behind him. McIlroy is looking to win a green jacket so he can be in the same company of players such as Tiger Woods, Gary Player, and Ben Hogan as golfers to complete the career Grand Slam in the Masters era.

The only thing that seems to be standing in his way of doing so is DeChambeau, who is just two back from him.

Before they were set to face off, they were both asked what their schedules looked like heading into the final days of the Masters.

“I watched a bit of Premier League football this morning, and then I actually watched Zootopia with Poppy,” McIlroy said. “By that time I try to get to the golf course three, three and a half hours before I play. I feel like those three hours when I get here go pretty quick from the locker room up to the gym.

“The one thing I've tried to do a good job of is just not being on the phone.”

Bryson DeChambeau shares schedule before final day of Masters

DeChambeau then gave his schedule.

“For me, it's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark,” DeChambeau said. “Eating and looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that. Just getting treatment on my body, relaxing as much as possible, watching a movie probably tonight. It'll probably be a James Bond movie or something like that.

“Tomorrow morning I'll probably go to bed late and get up around 10:00 or 10:30.”

Of course, fans were locked into what both golfers were saying, and it had them guessing they were trying to play mind tricks on each other.

“Bryson saying he’ll go on his phone was 100% a shot at Rory’s comment lol. Playin head games,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.

“Give me this new Rory masters swagger for the next 5 years. This is going to be a hell of a run. Snowball downhill starts now,” another user wrote.