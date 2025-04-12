Rory McIlroy has been waiting more than 10 years to fulfill his career aspirations of completing golf's grand slam by winning all four major tournaments. He needs to win the Masters to finish that journey, and McIlroy started the third round of the first major of the 2025 season as though he would not be denied.

What a start for Rory McIlroy. He chips it in for eagle on No. 2. pic.twitter.com/TDXEVsM9Rk — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy started the round two strokes behind 36-hole leader Justin Rose. He made quick work of that deficit by starting his moving day round with a birdie on the first hole, an eagle on the second hole and a birdie on the third hole. The superstar from Norther Ireland would build a four-stroke lead during the first part of the round by firing six consecutive 3's to start his day. McIlroy became the first player in Masters history to open his round in that matter.

After starting his round in such a scintillating fashion, McIlroy's play came back to earth when he bogeyed the par-5 eighth hole. That hole was a strong birdie possibility for the long-hitting McIlroy, but he was unable to continue his brilliant run.

After closing out the front nine nine with a par, he also bogeyed the 10th hole. While McIlroy was coming back to the pack, Bryson DeChambeau demonstrated that he was not going away and he was able to close the deficit to one stroke.

DeChambeau and McIlroy lead the pack in third round at Augusta

The championship of the Masters won't be determined until Sunday's final round, but it looks like McIlroy and DeChambeau will clearly have something to say about which golfer is handed the green jacket at Butler Cabin.

In addition to those two, Rose, defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Ludvig Aberg are likely to be in contention during the final round. The long history of the Masters is that the championship is rarely determined until the back nine of Sunday's final round.

McIlroy and DeChambeau are two of the most popular players in the world and a final round duel between the two would be a brilliant way to finish the tournament.

The Masters has become the most compelling of the major championships, surpassing both the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. If McIlroy is able to complete the career grand slam and join the game's legends who have achieved that level — Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player — it will vault him into the greatest level of recognition that the sport of golf has to offer.