The greatest moment of Bryson DeChambeau's career came at the expense of Rory McIlroy during the final holes of the 2024 US Open. This Sunday, at the fabled Augusta National Golf Club, the inverse could occur.

The 35-year-old Irishman leads the Masters through 54 holes, something he has not done since his infamous collapse in 2011, but he must hold off his budding rival in order to obtain redemption and the Green Jacket. Following a magnificent moving day that saw McIlroy tally a 66 and DeChambeau use his putter to stay firmly in contention, an exciting final pairing is set.

The multi-time major winners will compete head-to-head in what could end up becoming a two-man chase for golf immortality. McIlroy sits at 12-under par, beautifully recovering from a disastrous finish in the opening round, while DeChambeau comes in two strokes behind him after birdying three of the last four holes on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy vs. Bryson DeChambeau

They can downplay the significance of the poetic coupling, but it makes for one of the most compelling Sunday storylines in recent major history. The man seeking the career Grand Slam versus the man looking to join the exclusive three-major club among active golfers. One of the PGA Tour flag-bearers vs. one of the most high-profile PGA defectors. A generational talent who has been universally beloved for most of his career vs. one of the most improbable comeback stories the sport has ever seen.

Assuming either of these athletes are able to thwart a surge from Corey Conners (8-under) or another undetected competitor, a legacy-defining moment is guaranteed to transpire. The Masters effortlessly oozes prestige no matter the complexion of the leaderboard, but this year's final round could carry a mixture of drama and quality play that resoundingly matches it.

Rory McIlroy missed short putts on the 16th and 18th holes at last year's U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina, paving the way for Bryson DeChambeau to seize the trophy for a second time in his career. He will try to exorcise those demons in Augusta, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

McIlroy will likely be the star of this story, regardless of the outcome. But DeChambeau will gladly accept that reality if he is the one wearing the Green Jacket by day's end.