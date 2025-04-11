The 89th Masters Tournament has been a fantastic watch thus far. Several golf stars find themselves in contention entering the weekend. It did not appear that would be the case for Rory McIlroy after his disastrous finish during Thursday's opening round. But he bounced back in a very strong way on Friday.

McIlroy signed for a 6-under 66 after his second round, vaulting him into a tie for third place. His performance was not only crucial but also historical.

It was McIlroy's 21st round in a major carding a round of 66 or better in his illustrious career. That tied him with Jack Nicklaus for the second most ever, according to golf statistician Justin Ray.

The pair trail only Tiger Woods, who accomplished the feat a whopping 28 times.

The Northern Irishman got off to an auspicious start on Friday. He went out in 35 strokes, picking up a birdie on the par-5 2nd, accompanied by eight pars.

But as he made the turn, Rory turned it up a notch.

McIlroy started his back nine with some unbelievable iron play. He hit back-to-back approach shots, setting up a couple of birdies. Then on the par-5 13th, the four-time major champion stunned everyone.

Rory McIlroy is locked in 🔥 (via @TheMasters) pic.twitter.com/QWDkpxZKw3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

McIlroy's tee shot found the pine straw, leaving an awkward second. But no worries. He hit an incredible approach, leaving him less than 10 feet for eagle. He did not miss that opportunity, moving himself to 5-under for the day.

A birdie on the par-5 15th, the hole that ruined his round a day earlier, boosted him to 6-under. McIlroy then played solid the final two holes to get into the clubhouse at 6-under par.

He is two shots off the lead entering the weekend, as Justin Rose played flawlessly yet again.

Rory McIlroy is still in search of his first green jacket. He has come painfully close a number of times. But as his Masters failures mounted, so has the pressure of winning another major championship. It has been 11 years since we last saw him in the winner's circle at a major.

Golf fans are clamoring for him to finally end the drought. Will this be the week?