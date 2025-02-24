The final round of Sunday's Mexico Open at VidantaWorld was filled with drama. PGA Tour veteran Brian Campbell and youngster Aldrich Potgieter both birdied the 18th hole to enter a playoff together at 20-under par.

Campbell, 31, has been playing professionally for nearly a decade and was in search of his first title on the PGA Tour. The nerves appeared to show at times during the playoff. He and Potgieter were unable to decide a winner on the first playoff hole and were sent back to the 18th tee for the third consecutive hole.

That is when luck played the biggest part of the tournament to date.

Campbell sliced the heck out of his tee shot. The ball was on a beeline straight toward OB but struck a tree branch solidly. The ball was kicked back into play and provided Campbell a decent lie from the rough. He laid up with his second shot, then got up and down for birdie.

Potgieter, a 20-year-old South African, was unable to match him. Campbell had done it!

He had finally broken through and won a PGA Tour event.

Afterward, he and his caddie, Cooper Wilson, went back onto the fairway at 18. They saluted the tree that saved the Mexico Open with beer and wine in hand.

It was one of the luckiest breaks you will ever see. The situation was ripe for the younger, longer hitter to win the tournament. The 18th is a long par-5 measured out at over 600 yards.

Potgieter is literally the longest hitter on Tour. Campbell is the shortest. Yet, it was the veteran underdog that came out on top. It was quite the life-changing payday for Brian Campbell.

He earned $1,260,000 for the win. But he wasn't the only person thrilled that he triumphed. He was a massive underdog entering the tournament. On Fanduel, a bettor placed a $40 wager at +27000. That netted him a whopping $10,800. Not a bad return.

With the win, Campbell earned entrance into the upcoming Masters Tournament at Augusta. You can bet his odds will be even longer then. Maybe the Cinderella story will continue and he'll pay off once again.