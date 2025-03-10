The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped up on Sunday in dramatic fashion. Russell Henley holed out for eagle on the par-5 16th, turning a one-shot deficit into a one-shot lead in mere seconds. Collin Morikawa, who held the lead all afternoon, could do nothing but watch his playing partner do the unthinkable.

Morikawa was unable to make birdie on either of the last two holes, losing by a single stroke to Henley.

The two-time major champion did not speak to the media following the tournament's conclusion. He likely felt in complete control of the tournament throughout the final round, holding a two or three-shot lead for much of the day.

However, on Monday, Morikawa took to social media to express his disappointment, as captured by NUCLR Golf.

"No excuses. Never had any, but always a nice reminder," he wrote on Instagram.

"Honestly though, this one stings."

““No excuses. Never had any, but always a nice reminder,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Honestly though, this one stings.”

Morikawa was steady on Sunday, carding an even-par 72 on a day when Bay Hill showed its teeth. The winds did not pick up as expected, however, pin placements were incredibly difficult to approach.

With only five holes remaining, the former Open champion held a two-stroke lead over Henley. Yet, the former Georgia Bulldog stuffed his tee shot on the par-3 14th in tight, and would make birdie, cutting into the deficit.

That set the stage for 16.

Morikawa was in the center of the green, facing a lengthy birdie putt. Meanwhile, Henley was chipping from Bay Hill's unforgiving rough. NBC coverage botched the moment, as they came live right as the chip was already rolling toward the hole. Henley nearly skulled it, and had the hole not got in the way, his ball might have rolled 20 feet past.

Instead, it dropped into the center of the cup.

After his win, Henley all but apologized to Morikawa for his ‘lucky' shot.

“Sometimes golf is just mean like that,” Henley said. “Hats off to Collin. He played great today, super steady.”

Collin Morikawa, the World No. 4, has now gone 17 months since his last victory at the ZOZO Championship. But his game certainly appears to be in form just in time for the PGA Tour season to kick into gear.

He will tackle TPC Sawgrass this week for The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event.