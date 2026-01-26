Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open marks his first Tour start outside the majors since 2022, effectively ending a nearly four-year absence from regular PGA Tour competition.

His comeback has resulted in ESPN re-entering non-major PGA Tour coverage for the first time in almost 20 years, specifically around Koepka’s return at Torrey Pines. ESPN will simulcast the PGA Tour Live Main Feed for three hours on both Thursday and Friday, reallocate camera resources, and provide uninterrupted coverage of Koepka’s group, per Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter.

The @PGATOUR will be on ESPN this week for the first time in 20 years as Brooks Koepka returns. The network will simulcast PGA Tour Live's Main Feed that will include Koepka, who's playing alongside Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg https://t.co/QpoiaiwGZT — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) January 26, 2026

The 35-year-old is scheduled to play the first two rounds alongside Max Homa, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open champion, and Ludvig Åberg, the reigning Genesis Invitational winner, placing him in one of the most high-profile pairings of the week. His group has been positioned as the central attraction of the early-round coverage, which will also be available on Disney+ and Hulu.

ESPN coordinated the announcement of his pairing through a release on The Pat McAfee Show, while CBS Sports is set to take over weekend coverage. While Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live remain staples of the tournament’s coverage, Koepka’s involvement has elevated the event’s overall visibility across multiple platforms.

Article Continues Below

Still, Koepka enters the Farmers Insurance Open without the label of betting favorite. Despite being one of the most accomplished players in the field, oddsmakers have him listed at +5500, well behind Xander Schauffele.

Koepka posted a strong T4 finish at the 2021 U.S. Open on the South Course, but has missed the cut in three of his four previous Farmers Insurance Open appearances across the two-course rotation.

The five-time major winner's return follows his formal reinstatement to the PGA Tour after leaving to compete on LIV Golf. His reinstatement comes with clear conditions, including a $5 million charitable donation, ineligibility for the Player Equity Program for five years, and exclusion from the 2026 FedEx Cup bonus payout.

However, he remains eligible for events such as the Presidents Cup and TGL.