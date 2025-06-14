Oakmont Country Club is playing host to the 2025 US Open. As expected, the difficult track just outside of Pittsburgh, PA, has lived up to the hype. As the third round finishes up, only four players in the field of 156 are under par. Surprisingly, even Scottie Scheffler has had to take his medicine.

But on Saturday, he fought back to give himself an outside shot going into the final round. Scheffler signed for an even par 70 and will tee off Sunday morning at 4-over par. He is currently seven shots behind the co-leaders, Sam Burns and JJ Spaun.

It will be an uphill climb for the World No. 1 to win his fourth major on Sunday, but he made things a bit easier on his back nine.

Scottie Scheffler sorcery at the U.S. Open. 🤯🪄 📺 NBC & Peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/twcpjrsWL8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Scheffler was 1-over for the day when he made the turn. He remained there until he birdied 12, but gave one back on 15. That set the stage for his “sorcery” as NBC Sports put it.

Scheffler attacked the pin on the par-4 17th, using spin beautifully. The ball stopped almost on a dime and spun to a few feet. He would make birdie and take some momentum into the clubhouse.

“I think right now I'm seven shots back, which around this place, I mean anything can happen,” said Scheffler after his round. “I mean, do I feel like I'm out of the tournament? No. Do I wish I played a little bit better today? Yeah. Of course.”

The course took on some rain late Friday night into Saturday. That allowed players to be a bit more aggressive on approach. Scheffler is historically one of the greatest ball-strikers the PGA Tour has ever seen. If he can put that to work on Sunday, he'll have a chance. But he might need some help.

“I'm not necessarily going to be rooting against anybody, but do I hope they go out and shoot 5-over on the back nine. I wouldn't mind even, you know,” Scheffler said jokingly.