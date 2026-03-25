Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf for the first time in more than a year as he participated in the TGL indoor event. He hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship, and with the Masters coming up, many want to know if he'll get back on the golf course.

That was the question he was asked after the TGL match, and it sounds like he's been attempting to play.

“I've been trying,” Woods said. “This body just doesn't recover like it was when it was 24, 25. It doesn't mean I'm not trying; I've been trying for a while. I've had a couple of bad injuries here over the past year, I've had to fight through, and it's taking some time, but I keep trying.

Here's Tiger Woods on whether he's going to play in the Masters. "I've been trying. This body just doesn't recover like it was when it was 24, 25. "I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since when I was 19 years old. "I'm going to be there either way." pic.twitter.com/baZWMkhMP0 — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) March 25, 2026

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“I want to play. I love the tournament. I love being there since when I was 19 years old. It's meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I'm going to be there either way.

Woods was then asked if a decision would be made for him to play the Friday before the tournament.

“I don't know, we'll see how it goes. I'll be practicing and playing at home this week, and keep trying to make progress,” Woods said.

Since the 2024 Open, Woods has undergone surgery on his Achilles and had an L4-L5 disc replacement surgery. It sounds as if he's still recovering from those injuries, and he's trying to take it slow on a possible return. It will be interesting to see what decision he makes closer to the Maser, and if he'll be on the course competing once again.