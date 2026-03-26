Last year, Rory McIlroy captured his first Masters green jacket. The Irishman completed the career Grand Slam with a birdie of the first playoff hole over Englishman Justin Rose. Now, a couple of weeks ahead of the 2026 edition of the tournament, a documentary about McIlroy's first green jacket is set to be released. Golf.com shared a moment between McIlroy and his final round playing partner, Bryson DeChambeau, via their X, formerly Twitter, page. McIlroy told a story about DeChambeau wanting to flip a tee to decide who would putt first during Sunday's round.

“And I’m like, no,” recalled McIlroy in the upcoming documentary. “This is the final round of the Masters. This isn’t some game on a Tuesday afternoon.”

It was a lighthearted moment amid the pressure of Sunday at the Masters at Augusta National. The final round of the Masters has doomed many would-be winners. McIlroy needed 19 holes to dispatch a rising Rose during 2025's finale. Now looking to go back-to-back in 2026, McIlroy will need to take lessons learned from last year's near collapse to help him defend the jacket. Can the Irish national hold off Rose, DeChambeau, and the rest of a hungry field in a couple of weeks?

Rory McIlroy looks to best Bryson DeChambeau, Masters field yet again

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Ahead of their return to Augusta National in two weeks, a good amount of the field will play in the PGA Tour's next couple of events in Texas. DeChambeau recently competed in LIV Golf's event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The former major winner will look to improve on his rough final round performance in last year's Masters.

Meanwhile, Rose also came up close but fell short. The English veteran has won the U.S Open in the past yet has finished second or third in the other three majors on the calendar. That includes last year's runner-up finish to McIlroy, Rose's third finish in that spot in his career. In less than two weeks, the Masters will welcome all three major winners once again. If McIlroy learns from last year's near collapse, don't be surprised to see him win his second straight green jacket.