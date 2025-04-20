After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour moved up to Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage. When golf fans thought nothing could get better than Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta, the Tour delivered. Justin Thomas beat Andrew Novak in a one-hole playoff at the RBC Heritage for his first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.

WHAT A WAY TO WIN IT! 🤯 Justin Thomas with the putt to claim victory at the @RBC_Heritage 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/JSaofLwsur — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Thomas and Novak shot 68 in the final round to reach 17-under for the week. They both had chances on the 18th hole to win the tournament, but made pars. That led to a sudden-death playoff, back on the 18th. Novak found the fairway with a three wood, but Thomas blew it past him with a driver.

Their iron shots left Novak with 33 feet and Thomas with 21. A solid effort fell short from the North Carolina native, Novak, leaving the door open for Thomas. He kicked it in for his first win since May 2022.

Thomas set the pace by setting another course record on the PGA Tour on Thursday. His 61 is the lowest score ever shot at Harbour Town Golf Links, home of the RBC Heritage. He set the course record at TPC Sawgrass earlier this year. Starting at ten-under, he was able to hold on through the weekend and make the playoff.

Novak shot 65 on Friday and 66 on Saturday to launch into the final group. He was paired with Si Woo Kim, who spiraled on the back nine and finished eighth. While it is disappointing for Novak to come so close to winning his first PGA Tour tournament, the finish will shoot him up the FedEx Cup Standings.

The Zurich Classic in New Orleans is the next stop on the PGA Tour. The Tour's lone team event will feature Masters champion Rory McIlroy, teamed up with Shane Lowry once again.