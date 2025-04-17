A few days after Rory McIlroy finally captured the Green Jacket at the Masters, the PGA Tour is in South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. One might think the week after playing the season's first major would lead to most golf stars taking the week off. But that is not the case this week as it is the next Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, but it was Justin Thomas who stole the show on Thursday.

Thomas tied a course record, shooting a 10-under 61 for a three-shot lead over several players, including Scheffler. He tied David Frost (Round 2, 1994) and Troy Merritt (Round 2, 2015) for the lowest 18-hole score in the event's 57-year history.

Thomas placed 11 birdies on his scorecard, coming within inches on 18 of setting a new course record. His only blemish came on the par-4 10 when he bogeyed.

From the very start, Thomas was locked in. He birdied four of his first five holes to take an early lead.

“I just played really solid, I feel like I didn't do anything crazy,” Thomas said after his round. “I just drove the ball well, which is very, very important out here, and I felt like it was just one of those days I put the ball in a spot that I had a lot of good numbers.”

He certainly put himself in a good position time and again off the tee on Thursday. That helped Thomas finish the day first in strokes gained tee-to-green (+5.65) and second in strokes gained on-approach (+3.85).

This course sets up very differently from Augusta National, where last week Thomas finished tied for 36th at 2-over par.

“It's a totally different style of golf. I've been playing really well, really solid,” said Thomas.

“Felt good about things. I just didn't play well last week. Put some really good work in, I felt like the couple of days leading into the start today, and I felt prepared.”

The two-time major winner was 25-to-1 to have the lead after the first round. Those who took a shot on him were handsomely rewarded.

Justin Thomas' last win on the PGA Tour was back in 2022 when he captured his second PGA Championship. Since that time, his game has been up-and-down. It appears as though he's hitting his stride though.

He has made all nine cuts this year, earning top-10 honors four times. Will he finally snap his winless streak?