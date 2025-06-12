The golf world has its eyes trained on Oakmont Country Club this week for the United States Open. As Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his title, the PGA Tour made some big news of its own. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham reported on Thursday that NFL Executive Vice President Brian Rolapp has left the league to become the PGA Tour CEO, working alongside commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Brian Rolapp, a highly respected longtime NFL executive who some consider as the potential successor to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is leaving his post as the league’s EVP to become PGA Tour’s CEO, sources tell Adam Schefter and me,” Wickersham posted. “Rolapp spent 22 years with the NFL, and Goodell sent a memo today to all team executives and presidents to notify them of Rolapp’s departure.”

Goodell's current contract runs through March of 2027, leaving plenty of time to find his replacement. Rolapp has worked for the NFL since 2003 and was the Chief Media and Business Officer during his tenure. That included time as the CEO of the NFL Network. According to Sportico, TaylorMade CEO David Albeles and Alterra Mountain CEO Jared Smith were among the finalists.

Monahan announced the search for a CEO in an end-of-year video. “Finally, we're bringing new perspectives onto our team to help us realize the incredible opportunities ahead for our sport, including launching a search for a CEO of the PGA Tour. We can learn so much from across the world of sport and entertainment,” Monahan said.

Rolapp will be key in the negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayaan announced a framework agreement between the entities over two years ago. The Tour has added the Strategic Sports Group, a group of sports owners helping stabilize the Tour, since then. Included in that group is Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.