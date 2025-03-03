Rickie Fowler put forth a solid performance this past weekend at the Cognizant Classic. He finished tied for 18th at 12-under par, but needed a better finish to earn a spot into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. That is because tournament organizers made the surprising decision not to offer him a sponsor's exemption.

Knowing the news, Fowler needed a stronger finish to qualify for the Arnold Palmer. Ultimately, his performance during Sunday's final round crushed any hopes of that happening. Fowler carded a 1-over 72 to drop down the leaderboard.

But the most talked-about moment of his tournament came during Saturday's third round at PGA National.

After missing a lengthy birdie putt just below the hole, a fan heckled Fowler trying to sound as though he knew the putt would break more. That prompted the veteran to break from his usual stoic self on course in response to the fan.

“Of course you know… that is why you are in the stands,” Fowler said contentiously. Video of the instance circulated all around the internet until Monday morning. Suddenly, the video was taken down across all social platforms with the caption, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

That, of course, is the PGA Tour.

The Tour has long since been known to be very controlling of any video footage during tournament play. Maybe they figured this would not put either Fowler or the PGA Tour in a positive light.

But a counter-argument can be made. This video shows the human side of professional golfers. They don't appreciate being made a fool of. Fowler simply reacted after missing a crucial putt that could have pushed him further into contention. Golf fans can both understand and appreciate the former Oklahoma State Cowboy showing he cares.

Rickie Fowler will next tee it up at The PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass next weekend. That is the place where Fowler notched the most prominent victory of his long career. He won The PLAYERS back in 2015. He will look to replicate that success and climb up the FedEx Cup standings.