PGA Tour fan favorite Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He cited illness as the reason for the WD, per PGA Tour Communications. That came on the heels of a tough, 3-over 74 first round for Fowler.

The six-time PGA Tour winner's game has fallen on hard times. Fowler finally snapped his very long winless streak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023. His play that season was a boon for his career, or so it appeared. He earned a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team in Rome. That, however, did not go well for Fowler or the Americans as Team Europe dominated.

Fowler missed one of the days with a sinus infection. Meanwhile, Team USA lost to the Europeans 16.5 to 11.5. To be honest, though, the score was not indicative of how mismatched the tournament played out.

Nevertheless, Fowler and his fans had optimism heading into the 2024 PGA Tour season. Unfortunately, things have gone in the wrong direction since then.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy notched just one top-10 (ZOZO Championship) in 2024 in 23 events played. He failed to make the weekend six times and concluded with just five top-25 finishes.

Thus far, 2025 has not gotten much better.

Fowler finished tied for 21st at the American Express, the first tournament of his season. But last week, the 36-year-old pro finished T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rickie Fowler's signature win of his career came at the Players Championship in 2015. He has also come incredibly close to hoisting the trophy in majors. He finished solo second at the 2018 Masters, T2 at the 2014 U.S. Open and Open Championship, and T3 at the PGA Championship that same year.

Most recently, Fowler held the 54-hole lead at the 2023 U.S. Open. However, Wyndham Clark played phenomenal golf during the final round to steal the win.