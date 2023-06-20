Wyndham Clark is still adjusting to the life of being a major tournament champion following his incredible victory at the recently concluded 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. In an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Clark said that people now recognize him more, but he still feels like “the same dude.”

.@Wyndham_Clark on getting used to life as a US Open champ. pic.twitter.com/Ryeb1iYKzO — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 20, 2023

His success at the US Open was Wyndham Clark's first title at a major tournament. It did not come easy to him, as he had to stave off the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, and Rickie Fowler in the fourth and final round last Sunday to secure the victory. Clark finished the event with a 10-under-270 — just a stroke better than the runner-up, McIlroy.

Wyndham Clark was not viewed as one of the top golfers to watch out for ahead of the US Open but turned heads right away when he fired a 64 in the first round. He followed that up with a 67 and 69, respectively in the second and third rounds before capping it off with a 70 in the fourth round.

Apart from the honor and prestige that comes with winning the US Open, Wyndham Clark also garnered himself a cool sum of $3.6 million for his win over the weekend plus 600 more points to his FedExCup total.

So far in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, Clark has made the cut in 19 of 22 starts with seven top 10s and 11 top 25s. He will look to sustain his form when he sees action at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands which begins this Thursday.