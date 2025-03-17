Rory McIlroy is an event winner for the second time in the 2025 PGA Tour season after he outlasted J.J. Spaun in the three-hole playoff of the THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Monday.

With his victory, McIlroy has added to his total career earnings in the PGA Tour, as he pocketed the biggest share of the $25 million purse in the event, which is worth $4.5 million. That brings the Northern Irishman's career earning total off of PGA Tour events to a staggering nine-digit sum, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico.

“Rory McIlroy has now won $100 million in official PGA Tour prize money, plus $56 million in FedEx Cup bonuses. Ranks #1 all time,” Badenhausen shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the four-time major winner recorded his 28th career win in the PGA Tour.

A playoff was needed to settle a tie between McIlroy and Spaun after the two golfers concluded the weekend with identical 12-under 276 scores.

As for Spaun, who had another failed attempt at winning his second PGA Tour event, he's not going home with a thin stack either, as he is cashing in a check worth $2.725 million for placing second at TPC Sawgrass.

Spaun's dream of beating Rory McIlroy in the “fourth major,” was mostly derailed when he hit his tee shot on the 17th hole in the playoffs into the water. McIlroy, meanwhile, had a bride on the 16th hole before a birdie on the 17th, where Spaun triple-bogeyed.

Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover ended the tournament tied for third with 10-under 278 scores, earning them $1.325 million each.

Rory McIlroy is having a strong start to the 2025 PGA Tour

There are still several chances for McIlroy to add to his winnings this season, perhaps including this week's 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio. Last year, McIlroy earned $634,800 in that event for finishing third behind Bhatia, who won the event, and runner-up Denny McCarthy.