Almost two months ago, Rory McIlroy completed his quest for a grand slam, winning the Masters Tournament. That was already his third win of the 2025 season. McIlroy won both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PLAYERS Championship. It appeared his game had finally reached another level.

With six days until the U.S. Open tees off at Oakmont, that no longer seems the case.

McIlroy flamed out at the PGA Championship and controversially opted not to speak to the media after each round. The Northern Irishman then skipped Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament, which turned heads.

This week, he was back on the course at the RBC Canadian Open, an event he has won twice. Not only did the familiarity with TPC Toronto not help get his game back on track, but he is having the worst tournament of his PGA Tour career.

McIlroy carded a 1-over 71 on Thursday. That placed him below the projected cut line entering the second round, but only by a couple of strokes. Then Friday happened.

With three holes to play, McIlroy sits at 9-over for the tournament. He is 150th in the field out of 153 golfers. The worst 36-hole finish of McIlroy's career was a tie for 142nd, per Underdog Golf.

He will undoubtedly be heading home early.

As his round played out, fans took to social media with some truly wild reactions.

RORY MCILROY pic.twitter.com/2ziYpjjCyl — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 13, 2025

Rory McIlroy any time I put my hard earned cash on him pic.twitter.com/Rwn580jBTy — Ben Goodwin (@BGinge8) June 5, 2025

“Rory McIlroy has (understandably) mentally checked out following his Masters win. Such a shame considering the form he was in pre-Augusta.,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Even Barstool Sports' Riggs could not contain himself.

“Rory F***ing McIlroy you are an emotional rollercoaster what is wrong with you I love you so much.”

Following four straight pars to begin his round, everything went off the rails on the par-4 5th. The five-time major champion carded a snowman eight for a quadruple bogey. From there, he bogeyed 8, 10, and 13 while double bogeying the par-3 12th. He made his first birdie of the day on 15, prompting the most perfect troll reaction ever.

Rory McIlroy birdie on hole 15 pic.twitter.com/QNoLBU8ki4 — Max (@MaxFromKO35) June 6, 2025

Barring some double eagles coming in, this will mark the worst 36-hole finish of McIlroy's career. Just in time for the U.S. Open.