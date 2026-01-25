The PGA Tour is back with the second event of the season, The American Express at PGA West. It was Scottie Scheffler's season debut, and he unsurprisingly picked up the win. Defending his crown as the top player in the world, Scheffler shot a 66 on Sunday to secure his 20th PGA Tour win. That puts him alongside Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in the history books.

“Players to win 20+ times on the PGA Tour including 4 or more majors before age 30 in the modern era. Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler.” Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group posted before the round.

On their 30th birthdays, Woods had 46 wins and nine majors, while Nicklaus had 30 wins and seven majors.

Scheffler finished the tournament 27-under-par, four strokes clear of second place. Jason Day, Andrew Putnam, Ryan Gerard, and Matt McCarty all tied for second.

Scheffler immediately challenged for the lead on Thursday, making a birdie on five of his first six holes at La Quinta Country Club. That dominance translated to all three courses at the event, with no rounds worse than 68 throughout the week. He was down by one shot entering Sunday, picked up a birdie on the first hole, and cruised to victory. Even a double bogey on 17 only knocked his lead back to four shots.

Scheffler won six times in 2025, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. That brought him to 19 wins and four majors, a Hall of Fame career on its own. But with five months until his 30th birthday, Scheffler is showing no signs of slowing down. With another PGA Tour win under his belt, Scheffler has his eyes on bigger prizes.

A big 2026 could be ahead for Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler's 20th win came in his 151st start, the second-fastest in PGA Tour history, according to Golf Channel. His dominance has been quick, but he remains at the top of the golf world heading into 2026.

There is a certain inevitability to Scheffler's dominance in professional golf tournaments. That has been present at tournaments of every magnitude, including major championships. At Shinnecock Hills in June, he will have a chance to win the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open. This is the first step on what could be a historic run in 2026.

Scheffler will not play next week at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. But as the schedule continues, it is hard to find a tournament that does not provide an opportunity for a Scheffler win. He's won at the Phoenix Open before, has the iron play to dominate Pebble Beach, and has won three of the majors.